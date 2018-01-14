Umeh Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Rerun

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, has been returned as the winner of the Saturday, January 13 rerun election for Anambra Central senatorial zone. Umeh, who was declared winner at 2:30am on Sunday morning, polled 64,879 votes to defeat 13 other candidates in the election.

The returning officer for the election, Prof. Charles Esemone, a Deputy Vice Chancellor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who announced the result said, “Chief Sir Victor Umeh, having polled the highest number of votes and satisfying the law, is hereby returned elected.”

Umeh, who won the election by a very wide margin, was trailed by the APC with a total of 975 votes. Other parties that also garnered votes in the election are PPA: 116 votes; MPPP: 111 votes and LP: 95 votes, among others.

In Anaocha local government, APGA polled 12,245 votes; in Awka North, 7,575; Awka South, 12,384; Dunukofia, 7,307; Idemili North, 9,218; Idemili South, 4,647, and Njikoka 11,506 voters.

The total number of registered voters in the seven local government area was 745,828, while total number of accredited voters for the election was 67872. Total votes cast stood at 67,710.