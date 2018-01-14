Patronise Cart Pushers, Face Prosecution, Lagos Warns Residents

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government has said that it has banned the operations of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators in the state, noting that it will prosecute any residents that patronise them.

The state government thus lamented that the activities of cart pushers and barrow operators “are threats to security of lives and properties in the state”.

This is contained in a statement the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, issued Sunday, noting that that their activities were inimical “to the environmental cleanliness in the state”.

In the two-page statement, Bello disclosed that the state government had banned the operations of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators across the state.

Explaining why the state government took the decision, he said with the unveiling of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), the continuous activities of cart pushers would pose a threat to the success of the initiative.

Details later…