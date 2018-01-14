A’Ibom Decries Lack of Work Ethic by Cottage Industries’ Employees Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has frowned upon the attitude and lack of work ethic by indigenes of the state engaged in cottage industries such as the toothpick and pencil factories set up by the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration to check unemployment.

The state government at the weekend regretted that the workers took their engagement in the industries as normal employment in the main stream public civil service without the needed commitment.

The Senior Special Assistant, Technical Matters/Due Process to the state governor, Mr Ufot Ebong, in an interview in Uyo, said that the state government decided to set up the cottage industries to create employment for the unemployed population in the state.

Urging the workers to imbibe positive work culture for the industries to break even, he equally tasked them to show commitment to work in order to blend and reposition themselves for greater efficiency and opportunity.

He explained that the management and staff were appointed with minimal government interference to run the factories and with a clear mandate to operate as private entities to raise funds, settle production costs and meet staff salaries and welfare.

Details later…