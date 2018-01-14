Adewole Alerts Nigerians on Food Poisoning in S’Africa

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has alerted the Nigerian public of the outbreak of Listeriosis, in South Africa.

Adewole in a statement issued saturday by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, explained that Listeriosis is food poisoning caused by eating food items such as meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables contaminated by Listeria Monocystogene.

“The Nigerian public are advised to wash their fruits and vegetables properly, and ensure meats are well cooked before consumption,” he cautioned.

To this end, the Minister called for increased vigilance at the points of entry into the country by the relevant officials while directing the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He directed the NAFDAC and relevant agencies to increase their surveillance and monitoring of food items to ensure compliance with safety guidelines. Adewole said the Port Health Officials have also been put on alert. He however, urged Nigerians to be calm as the Federal Government was monitoring the development in South Africa and would be properly advised when need be.