Lagos Police Dismisses Three Cops for Recklessly Shooting Youth

Chiemelie Ezeobi

For recklessly shooting a civilian simply identified as Azubuike at the Amukoko area of Lagos on Friday evening, the state police command Saturday dismissed the three culprits.

The three dismissed policemen were accused of responding with guns to an alleged attack by the youths of the area, leading to the death of one and injury of another.

The policemen were identified as Sergeant Osaseri Saturday with force number 25759, Sergeant Segun Okun with force number 35 9075 and Corporal Adekunle Oluwarotimi with force number 496833.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, the trio have been tried and dismissed from the Nigeria Police for breeching the rules of engagement to wit reckless application of firearms.

He said, “The aforementioned Non Commissioned Officers(NCOs), committed the offence at Ifelodun street, Amukoko, Lagos state.

“They disproportionately responded with bullets fired from their weapons at some youths alleged to have hurled some non ballistic missiles at them such as stones, sticks and bottles leading to the death of one of the youths and injury on another.

“They were arrested, detained and tried immediately on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, CP Edgal Imohimi.

“The guilty verdict was passed on them by the Adjudicating officer who considered that the officers did not appreciate the situation critically and ought not to have applied the maximum force on the unruly youths.

“Meanwhile the officers will be charged to court next week, while a duplicate copy of the Casefile would be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution( DPP) for legal advice.

“Sequel to the above occurrence, the Commissioner of Police has directed all the Area Commanders and DPOs in Lagos state to warn their men against misapplication of force.

“He further warned that officers must abide by the Rules of Engagement ( ROE) as stipulated in Force Order 237.”