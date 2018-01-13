Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Discharged from Hospital

• President thanks Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was yesterday discharged from Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was admitted on December 26, after sustaining severe head injuries from a power-bike crash.

Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and his entire family, thanked “all men and women of goodwill within and outside the country, for their prayers and best wishes,” which they said aided the discharge of their son from the hospital.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the family appreciated the overwhelming show of love and solidarity over Yusuf’s involvement in a motorcycle crash on December 26, 2017.

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organizations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time,” the family was quoted as saying.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Felix Ogedegbe, who gave account of how Yusuf was treated by the army of high profile medical personnel, thanked Buhari and his wife, Aisha, for the confidence reposed in the hospital.

Boasting of world class treatment which he said the hospital offered Yusuf, Ogedengbe denied the involvement of Yusuf’s friend in the accident as reported by a section of the media.

He also denied the admission of Mrs. Buhari in the hospital as reported in a section of the media, as he thanked all and sundry who prayed for Yusuf, which he said facilitated his recovery process.

“Mr. Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of His Excellency, President Buhari, was admitted into Cedarcrest Hospitals Abuja in the late hours of the 26th of December 2017, following injuries sustained as a rider of a motorcycle.

“Following initial stabilisation, he was taken into intensive care. He underwent successful emergency surgical operations the following morning carried out by our team of neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons.

“Over the following week, his condition improved remarkably and he was transferred from intensive care to the ward.

“He has remained stable ever since and has continued to make remarkable progress, The CMD said in an earlier statement.