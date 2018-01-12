AIB Hosts Training for W/Africa Accident Investigation Agency

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has concluded plans to host a meeting of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) on a four-day aircraft accident/incident report writing course slated for January 16-19, 2018.

The Bureau said the training is an offshoot of the second meeting of the BAGAIA Commission which was recently held between December 13 to 15, 2017 in Praia, Cabo Verde where the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru proposed to the BAGAIA Commission to host the Air Accident/Serious Incident Report Writing Training.

AIB said the training would also cover fire investigation, managing large-scale accident and incident investigation, emergency response and record investigation among others.

The proposal, according to the commissioner, was a way to ensure that AIB’s safety investigators benefit greatly.

Nigeria, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone are members of the BAGAIA accord group.

As the host, Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, disclosed that it would seize the opportunity to have 20 of AIB’s safety investigators to be part of the training.

In addition, Olateru has invited the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Presidential Air Fleet, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigeria Air Force to be part of the training as such institutions also investigate its own incidents/accidents to be part of the training.

Olateru said this was part of his cooperative and collaborative initiative in ensuring that sisters/related agencies are not left behind in the numerous capacity development programs of AIB-N.

“Capacity development, infrastructural improvement, system and process re-engineering remain our focus in making sure that AIB contributes meaningfully to aviation safety for the common good of all. We are very pleased to be hosting the BAGAIA training as accident and incident report writing is a very important aspect to investigation,” Olateru said.

He further stated that the agency values the cooperation and technical assistance they have been receiving from several of the organisations which he stated would greatly complement, “our efforts to make AIB formidable”.

“Capacity building is so vital to the AIB’s job functions. This guarantee that all reports and safety recommendations issued out by the AIB are hoisted on the certainty that they do miss out any vital subject matter in their investigations that impact safety,” Olateru said.