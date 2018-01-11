Zenith/Delta Principal’s Cup Hostilities to Resume Jan. 23  

The Delta State Principal’s Cup organised for all secondary schools and sponsored by Zenith Bank is staging a return on January 23 with matches to be decided in 10 different zonal centres.

Last month, the tournament which is now in its second edition, went on break due to the school activities of the students and the festivities.

All the teams that excelled as champions in their respective local governments will return to action to seek a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competitions.

This is the most crucial stage of the competition as 35 schools from various LGAs are to compete for eight quarterfinal slots between January 23 and 25.

In some of the matches, Aniocha North takes on Ukwuani on January 23, Aniocha North will Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale as venue

At the Otor-Udu Primary School, Otor Udu centre, representatives from Warri South and Burutu will clash on opening day while Burutu will play final decisive match against Ughelli North 1 before the last group match between Ughelli North 1 and Warri South.

The eight qualifiers for the quarterfinals will compete for honours between February 13 and 16 at four different centres at venues yet to be determined.