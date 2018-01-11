NLC Shuts down Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) led by its president, Ayuba Wabba, on Thursday shut down Kaduna in protest against the sacked teachers and local government workers by the state government.

Thousands of workers, who turned out for the mass protest, marched from the state secretary of the NLC along Independence Way carrying placards to the Government House.

However, the state police command, which warned on Wednesday against the protest, deployed policemen to accompany the protesters.

Details later..