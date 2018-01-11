NLC Shuts down Kaduna

5
3272

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) led by its president, Ayuba Wabba, on Thursday shut down Kaduna in protest against the sacked teachers and local government workers by the state government.

Thousands of workers, who turned out for the mass protest, marched from the state secretary of the NLC along Independence Way carrying placards to the Government House.

However, the state police command, which warned on Wednesday against the protest, deployed policemen to accompany the protesters.

Details later..

  • chima

    The little man is synonymous with difficult policies..

  • Express Information Nigeria
    • chima

      this is fraud.. are you not ashamed of yourself?

  • bigdaddy

    El-Rufai must not give in to these workers. I hope he sticks to his guns.

    • SLO

      He needs to put a human face to this policy. I support it, but he must provide other means of survival for the sacked teachers. It’s a fault of the system we operate that has led to the poor level of education. The teachers did not create the problem.