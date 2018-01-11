Confusion in Warri as Explosion Rocks NGC Pipeline

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Confusion reigned in most part of Warri early Thursday as an explosion rocked a gas pipeline operated by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The explosion, which woke Warri residents and its environs, was accompanied by a fire outbreak at about 4am which was later traced to a gas pipeline belonging NGC located at Ekere/Benneth Island in Warri South Local Government.

People trooped out apparently rattled by the explosion, thinking that there might be an ongoing gun battle between soldiers and militants in the area.

THISDAY investigations however could not establish the immediate cause of the explosion but security sources said it could be a result of a system failure which indigenes of the area insist must have been caused by activities of oil thieves in the area.

It is a well known fact in security circles that Benneth Island is notorious for oil theft and operations of illegal refineries that have defied all efforts of the government to put an end to.

Details later…