Sokoto Donates Mattresses, Beds to NYSC

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has donated 2,000 mattresses and 1,000 beds to the National Youths Service Corps ( NYSC) in the state.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, made this known during a chat with journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said the gesture was part of the phase one of the planned upgrading and rehabilitation of the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko.

Abubakar noted that the gesture would go a long way in improving the welfare and comfort of the corps members.

The NYSC boss lauded the governor for the planned total rehabilitation of the camp and disclosed that the management of the scheme deployed 2,500 corps members to Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States under the 2017, Batch B, Stream II.

Details later…