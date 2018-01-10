Fayose Appoints New Permanent Secretaries, Executive Secretaries

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has approved the appointment of four permanent secretaries in the state’s Civil Service.

According to a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Dr. Olugbenga

Faseluka, the four new permanent secretaries are Mr. Ale James Agbelusi, Mr

Omodara Vincent Olasehinde, Mrs Osundare Adebimpe Grace and Mrs Adeyemo Foluke Ibironke.

The appointments are aimed at filling available vacant positions following

the retirement of some permanent secretaries.

Meanwhile, Fayose also appointed four executive secretaries and one general manager in the public service of the state.

According to Fayose, four directors were elevated to the position of executive secretary while one was appointed as general manager.

The new executive secretaries are Mr. Ganiyu Titilope Ibrahim, Dr. Isaac Adekola Adu, Dr Ibikunle Michael Ayodele and Mr. Idowu Oguntuase, while Mr. Samo Ayodeji becomes a general manager.