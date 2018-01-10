Edo to receive 334, 027 litres of PMS

The Edo State Government has said trucks carrying 334,027 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) have been loaded in Lagos for distribution to oil marketers in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Oil & Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, on Wednesday, in Benin City.

According to the statement, “PMS were loaded from depots in Lagos to major oil marketers in the state on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.”

The document also showed that the product was assigned to three oil marketers with stations spread across the state: Win Oil Auchi, 123,000 litres of PMS; OVH Energy Auchi and Agbor Road 33,010 litres; OVH Energy Uselu/Urubi/Ikpoba slope 36,001; OVH Energy Igarra 33,000 litres; and OVH Energy Iyaro/KM6 Sapele Road/Igbesamwan 36,016 litres.

Others are Mobil Ikpoba Hill, Lower Siluko and Sapele Roads 33, 000 litres; and Mobil Akpakpava, Murtala Mohammed Way, Ugbowo and Upper Siluko Road 10,000 litres each.

Sources of the products are depots in Apapa, Lagos. The ministry had earlier warned marketers not to sell PMS above the government approved price of N145 per litre.