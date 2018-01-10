DPR: Sale of Petrol in Jerry Cans is Illegal

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that the sale of petrol in jerry cans or other containers is illegal.

The Operations Controller of the DPR in Minna, Niger State, Alhaji Abdullahi Isah, disclosed this Wednesday after officials of the organisation seized and destroyed scores of jerry cans being used to purchase fuel at some filling stations in Minna and other towns in the state.

Isah said the DPR had discovered that owners of jerry cans and other containers were contributing to fuel scarcity in the state by buying in large quantities and selling at exorbitant rates in the black market.

“We will continue to impound and destroy any jerry can and other containers being used to buy fuel anywhere in the state,” Isah declared.

The Controller also disclosed that the organisation had discovered that some vehicle owners had constructed special tanks for their vehicles some of which could take 300 litres as against a maximum of 80 litres which they use to buy fuel and in turn sell in the black markets.

Details later…