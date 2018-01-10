Ambode Explains Rationale behind Urban Renewal in Oshodi

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has explained the rationale behind the urban renewal programmes currently being executed at Oshodi, noting that he felt disturbed when he saw the scale of infrastructure deficit in the urban centre in 2015.

Ambode specifically disclosed that high records of criminal activities, environmental nuisance, traffic congestion and the prime place of Oshodi in the state influenced his decision to regenerate Oshodi, a Lagos suburb with long history of commerce.

He shared his experience about what Oshodi used to be at the inauguration of the safety area on Tuesday, a multi-agency safety facility sited in Bolade to boost inter-sectorial cooperation and synergy among emergency responders.

He inaugurated the safety arena alongside the Commissioner for Special Duties & Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, and a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, among others.

At the inauguration, Ambode explained how his vision for a new Oshodi started shortly after he assumed office in 2015, noting that Oshodi, once a blight area, “was one of the urban centres I visited immediately after I was sworn in as the governor”.

Details later…