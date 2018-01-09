Protect Rivers People or Resign, Amaechi Tells Wike

Wike proposes death sentence for cultism, kidnapping in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has called on the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to make a commitment to protect the lives and property of the Rivers people or resign from his position.

This is as the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Wike and the security agencies for the restoration of peace to Omoku area following the killing of cultist and kidnap kingpins in the area.

Amaechi spoke yesterday in a broadcast to the people of the state following the killing of the notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and suspected mastermind of the New Year massacre in Omoku, Prince Igwedibia Johnson, popularly called Don Waney, and two accomplices by a combined team of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the army.

He recalled that there has been a lot of bloodshed in the Omoku and the entire Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Loocal Government Areas as well as other areas of the state, adding that many lives had been lost while the government had not been proactive.

The minister said Wike was wrong to be pointing finger at the opposition and comparing the mayhem in Rivers State to happenings in other states.

“Some 48 hours after the Omoku massacre, the response of the governor and government of Rivers State whose primary responsibility is to protect you from these kind of attacks was a gabble blather about a N200million bounty and to launch another round of attacks on me because I politely advised them to protect the Rivers people or resign from office,” he stated.

He stated that the violence in Rivers State was peculiar and needed special treatment.

According to him, “You know, and many outside Rivers State know that the nature and type of insecurity, violence and carnages in the state are unique and peculiar to the state. The madness in Rivers State since the advent of these NEW men of power is rooted firmly in the witchcraft politics of those who now preside over the affairs of the state. They lack the political will and have devilishly refused to halt the violence and killings as well as restore some level of sanity in the state because of their mischievous politics and voodoo electoral calculations.”

He added: “We cannot continue to live like this. The Omoku massacre is the breaking point where we must all collectively rise up and raise our voices to say we’ve had enough. The governor and Chief Security Officer of the state who swore an oath to protect us must now protect us or resign from office. We will no longer tolerate his inability and/or refusal to protect defenceless citizens. Enough is enough,” Amaechi said.

However, Wike has declared that the state government will amend the state anti-kidnapping law to prescribe death sentence for criminals involved in cultism, robbery and kidnapping.

In a state broadcast on yesterday evening on the killing of Johnson Igwedibia alias Don Wanny, Wike stated that the state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminality, hence it would continue to take measures to protect lives and property.

He said: “We reiterate our zero tolerance for all forms of criminality and reassure all residents of our determination to be tough with those who choose to violate our criminal laws and undermine peace and security in the State.

“To underscore the seriousness we attach to the fight against violent crime, we shall be amending the anti-kidnapping law toprescribe the maximum sentence for engaging in cultism, robbery and kidnapping.”

Wike stated that the amnesty programme of the state government which generated peace and was largely successful before it was compromised by Amaechi, who prevailed on the federal government and the security agencies to sabotage it.

He emphasised that APC leaders in the state worked against the amnesty programme.

He said: “Our decision to offer amnesty to all repentant cultists, militants and criminals was done in good faith and in the best interest of the state. Regrettably, while the programme was on course, some opposition leaders in our state, especially the former governor, unhappy with the successes recorded, dissuaded some armed militants and cultists from sincerely embracing the amnesty.

“Indeed, they also persuaded the federal government not to support the programme and other security measures we had recommended. This is the reason why we must thank the president for doing things differently and with the support of all, a different result has been achieved.”

He further said: “Even now, instead of showing respect for the dead and genuine sympathies to the bereaved families of this dastardly act, the former governor prefers to further exploit the unfortunate incident for political ends by making wild, unguarded and inciting statements against the state government. However, we leave him to the judgment of God and posterity.”

Wike said contrary to Amaechi’s false claims and posturing, the security challenge in Omoku predated the current administration.

He said the state was never peaceful when Amaechi held sway as governor, noting that the same Don Wanny tragically killed 32 persons in Omoku on December 14, 2014 under Amaechi, who failed to bring Don Wanny to justice.

Wike said: “For years the security situation in Omoku in particular, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area in general, has been most challenging because of the criminal activities of Don Wanny and his gang.

“We therefore wholeheartedly thank President Muhammadu Buhari for rising to the occasion and not politicking with the issue of security. We also commend the security agencies, particularly, the Nigerian Army and DSS, for swiftly rising to the challenge in the most professional manner.

“There is no doubt that this heroic success has proven what is possible when our security agencies are willing to discharge their constitutional duties with unadulterated commitment and professionalism,” he said.

The governor stated that the position of the state government on the amnesty offer was clear as those who genuinely embraced the offer are bound to fully, completely and perpetually renounce all forms of criminality to enjoy terms of the amnesty or face the full weight of the law when they deviated from the programme

In a related development, the PDP in Rivers State has commended Wike and security agencies for their proactive action and gallantry in bringing to an end the era of senseless and unprovoked killings across Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, in a statement signed by his media aide, Jerry Needam, yesterday noted that the visit of Wike to Omoku after the massacre of some worshippers during the New Year cross over night church service and the promise of a handsome reward to any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums was a morale booster to the success recorded in tracing and killing of the notorious criminal, Don Waney and his gang in Enugu, Enugu State.

The state PDP boss also gave the security agencies a pat on the back for displaying the highest professional skills in bursting the killer gang without taking the lives of innocent people during the gun duel between the soldiers and the bandits.

He reiterated the preparedness of the PDP-controlled state government to continue to partner and give all necessary logistic support to the security agencies in their efforts to make Rivers State cult and crime free.