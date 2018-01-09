PDP Governorship Aspirants in Ekiti Seek Credible Primary Election

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets set for the governorship primary slated for April 2018, prominent aspirants on the party’s platform have appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, to conduct a free, fair and credible primary election in the state.

The aspirants, including the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun

Olujimi; a former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye; a former Ambassador to Canada, Dare Bejide; and a former Commissioner for Justice, Mr Owoseeni Ajayi, said the party stands the risk of

losing Ekiti if Governor Ayodele Fayose is allowed to subvert the party’s constitution and impose his anointed candidate.

For a credible primary to be attainable, the aggrieved aspirants called for the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC), led by Gboyega Oguntuase and set up a caretaker committee to conduct the

primary.

Fayose has anointed his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the sole candidate of the party, which has caused serious crisis within the party.

At a press conference jointly addressed by the aspirants in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday , the aspirants in their prayers, said: “We reject

without reservation the adoption of Prof. Olusola as the sole candidate of the party for the July 14 governorship election.”

Details later…