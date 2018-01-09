Obasanjo: It’s Not Yet Ripe to Say If I’ll Support Buhari for Second Term

• Blames Yar’Adua for dismantling anti-corruption structures

Agha Ibiam in London

A former Nigerian president and chairman of the panel of advisors of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that it is not yet ripe to determine if he will support President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid for a second term in office or not.

Having ditched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which brought him to power for eight years, Obasanjo in 2014 threw his weight behind Buhari and invariably the All Progressives Congress (APC) as against the PDP administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, Obasanjo, whose response was brief when confronted with the question by THISDAY after delivering a speech titled, “Leadership in the African Context – How to Drive Transformational Change in African Countries,” at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, Monday, retorted that the time was not ripe to answer such a question.
Having given his terse response, Obasanjo was hurriedly ushered into his car and driven off for a dinner event at the university college.

The event, which was organised by AIG to announce the 2017/18 scholarship recipients, attracted hundreds of people from the university community and beyond.
His speech, nonetheless, drew a lot of questions bordering on why the African continent is governed by bad, corrupt and inexperienced leaders.

Obasanjo, who was well equipped and prepared to make the event an interactive one, responded to all the questions thrown at him by the audience.

On fighting corruption in Nigeria, he said it was a hydra-headed monster, which was deeply entrenched in the system, adding that fighting corruption was not a one-day affair but something that must be fought continuously.

“The man (leader) on top must be above board and be seen to fight corruption. Those around him must also be upright and various institutions such as the police, judiciary, the executive and other bodies must make it an all-inclusive affair because it is an endless process,” Obasanjo said.

He then went on to blame the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua whom he said had dismantled some of the structures he had put in place to check and curtail corruption, such as the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

He noted that Yar’Adua had allowed former Delta State governor, Mr. James Ibori, to push for the replacement of the former EFCC chairman, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, whom Obasanjo claimed was poisoned but eventually survived it.
On achieving good governance in Africa and particularly Nigeria, Obasanjo urged Nigerian youths to participate in politics.

He, however, expressed regret that the amount of money required in politics was obscene, noting that something must be done about it.

“Politics in Nigeria has been dominated by people that have stolen money, that have godfathers or even drug barons, the type we have now at the National Assembly. So youths should pool resources to become politically active in order to replace the present crop of leaders and provide better alternatives,” he added.

Obasanjo told the audience that he was satisfied with what AIG was doing by collaborating with the Blavatnik School of Government to ensure that young minds are produced in West Africa to take up the mantle of leadership in the near future.

He remarked that Africa’s time to develop was now, but maintained that African leaders needed to implement transformational change agendas if things must happen.
“There must be far reaching reforms to ensure we remove the old order and introduce the new order because Africa is viewed by the Western world as a liability.

“For the eight years I was in power, I tried to reach out to other world leaders using my shuttle diplomacy which attracted positive actions. I campaigned for debt relief which we got and Africa was no longer treated with disdain,” he recalled.

He said transformational leadership abhors complacency by thinking outside the box, thinking strategically, and refuses to take no for an answer.
The former president added that policy development and honesty would push the reforms that the African continent was yearning for, adding that leaders needed to wake up for the paradigm shift.

The inaugural recipients of the AIG scholarships for 2017/18 are Emokiniovo Akpughe (Nigeria), Efosa Trevor Edobor (Nigeria), Abdul-Fatawu Z. Hakeem (Ghana), Chukwunonso Iheoma (Nigeria), Oluwapelumi Simpson (Nigeria) and Emmanuel Taiwo (Nigeria).

Before his speech, Obasanjo arrived at the university college at 14.07GMT and went straight into a meeting to discuss the partnership between the Blavatnik School of Government and AIG.
Others at the meeting included the Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government, Prof. Ngaire Woods; Director of Development, Dr. Kirstine Knox; Head of Executive Office, Hillary Coyne-Bar; and the Head of Partnerships and Fellowship Office, Gail Allan.

Members of the AIG advisory panel present at the meeting included Obasanjo, Chairman of the THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, and Mrs Yemisi Ayeni, while the AIG board members present were former President of Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, and the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe.

  Express Information Nigeria
  • KWOY

    Sir, why now?….

  ThisDay
  • James Gunn

    Nobody wants to support The Incompetent one. Dear young Nigerians, especially the ones from the voting age of 18-40, bring your seat close, let me tell you something, pay no heed to political commentators that tell you that though they know that Buhari has failed and they won’t vote for him, he would win with a landslide.

    They take the whole thing to another level by reminding you that Buhari has 16 states in the north in his pocket and so would win with the support of voters from the south west.

    That is a big fallacy and lie from the pit of hell. Some of these political commentators are Buhari apologists, forget the fact they are telling you they won’t vote for him because his tenure in office has been nothing but disaster, they will vote for him.

    What they are doing is simple, they are working on your mind, they want you to accept the fact that we are helpless unless there is swing votes from the south west voters.

    We are not helpless, Buhari can be voted out.

    There is nothing mythical about a man that contested for election for 3 times and lost.

    He only won in 2015 because of the support he got and the alliance between the North and the south west.

    Now, we have 19 states in the North, before 2015, Buhari has never won the whole 19 states in the north.

    The states that he has been consistent in winning with a big margin are these states:

    Kano, Kaduna, Kastina, Jigawa, Sokoto,Jigawa Kebbi, Zamfara Yobe and Borno state.

    These core states in the North are his base and these ones will vote for him again regardless of his performance in Office.

    States like Kogi, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Kwara, Gombe and Taraba are not core north.

    Former President Good luck Jonathan won in these states in 2011 and Buhari contested against him.

    Late Yar Adua won in these states in 2007 and Buhari contested against him.

    With what Fulani herdsmen are doing and the support they get from Buhari who is their chief patron, there is no way states like Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Nasarrawa and Plateau will vote for him again in 2019.

    Gombe is a PDP State so it is bound to go both ways.

    Kwara will definitely go with Saraki depending on the party he will support in 2019. .

    Kogi is too close to call.

    We need to understand these things and stop paying attention to Buhari apologists masquerading as patriots.

    Please go and register if you don’t have PVC.

    Arm yourself with your PVC because that is the only weapon we can use to make our voice heard loud and clear.

    With your PVC, you can punish Buhari with your votes and send him back to Duara.

    He deserves this retirement because he is not fit to be ordinary local government chairman.

    Operation vote Buhari out is one that will happen by God’s grace.

    Hunger and hardship which Buhari brought to the country does not know tribe or race.

    We all were affected.

    When queuing for fuel, the attendant does not ask you whether you are Buhari supporter or not, you wait for hours before you get common fuel.

    This is the reason we need to unite to send him back to Duara.

    • Jaybanj

      It depends on who is running against him. if it is the same PDP like Jonathan – then Buhari all the way. We all can remember the massive looting, the ‘stealing is not corruption’, Soldiers who lost their lives because money meant to use for their protection was shares, Malibu Oil scandal and Patience Jonathan openly telling us Nigerians that she stole million of dollars and their is NOTHING we can do about it. We remember how much Jonathan met when he got into government, we know how he left the reserves empty at a time when oil process slumped. We are grateful to God that Buhari came after Jonathan because has Jonathan continued having drained the reserves and with thieves around him who he couldn’t control – the country will be uner water by now. We are gradually getting out of the mess BUT like i said , Buhari isnt the only person that can deliver and the best person should b voted for. PDP + Jonathan + Atiku is not the answer though -they are the cause of the problem!! In the Nigeria we want and pray for our children and grand children – Jonathan will be arrested and made to explain what happened to the army fund, Patience Jonathan will be arrested and made to explain where she got all the millions of dollars in her account from, Dasuki will be locked up, the money will be recovered and used for the families of soldiers who have lost loved ones, The money from Dasuki, Malibu will be used to get people jobs and build hospitals. Pray for this Nigeria – Fight for it!!

      • James Gunn

        Sorry bro. Buhari has to go. This is beyond apc and Pdp. He simply cannot do the job. Let someone else have another 4 years till we find who’s good enough to do 8 years. Buhari doesn’t have the intellectual, physical and administrative capabilities required to be a productive president.

        • Steel

          Buhari-Osinbajo has indeed done the job. Albeit not at the pace I would have loved but knowing the magnitude of the issues, he’s not done badly at all. Nigeria need deep surgery to survive. The redemption has begun understandably slow with results but the direction is clear. It just need maintained & sustained by anyone but pdp and its band of criminals.

      • iwe paul

        The arrests will start from babangida’s presidency,and extend to abacha, abdusalam,Obj and yaradua’s Presidencies. Jonathan,nor PDP did not begin Nigeria’s rot. You will be amazed by the characters your jail will contain. Your fixation on Jonathan and Atiku nauseates and disgusts many,it appears you are either deliberately doing it,or your sense of history is abysmally and dangerously hollow. Or you grew up in Jonathan’s time,then you are excused. A more holistic thought and expressive pattern by you would have been more engaging for some of us in this platform.

      • Expose hypocrisy

        Honestly, you have no brain. I wonder which planet you came from.

  • Toby

    But it’s ripe for Buhari to appoint a campaign manager.