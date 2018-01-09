Huge Investment in Education Key to Sustainable Devt, Says NOUN VC

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdullah Uba Adamu, Tuesday said huge investment in education is key to sustainable development in the country.

Adamu made the remark at a workshop organised by NOUN in conjunction with the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Sokoto.

He posited that Nigeria is in dire need of accelerated development which could be achieved only in investing huge resources in education.

According to him, education is dynamic and training and retraining of teachers is necessary to produce qualitative teachers.

Adamu, who spoke through the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic of NOUN, Prof. Joy Esiri, noted that teachers are the hallmark of education for it to achieve the desired goals.

Details later…