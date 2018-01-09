Gelegele Seaport Devt to Begin as Obaseki Signs MoU with China Harbour

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), for the development of the Gelegele Seaport and other transport infrastructure in the state.

The landmark event which held in China yesterday, would see China Harbour Engineering Company, the biggest infrastructure company in China, with a robust portfolio covering the broad infrastructure spectrum, lead the development of the seaport that would serve as the gateway for exporting manufactured goods from the Benin Industrial Park under construction and other manufacturing companies in the region.

The MoU signing is the result of series of engagements between the governor and the Chairman of CHEC, Mr. Lin Yichong, which started last year.

Some of the projects the Chinese company is handling include the construction-dredging/excavation for waterfront development in Yanbu, South-west Saudi Arabia and on the northern shore of the Red Sea as well as the Lagos moles repair project, being executed by the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

Others are the Offshore Approach Light Structure in New Doha International Airport, which includes three terminal bridges and three temporary steel bridges and the Ma’aden Infrastructure Project Port Design and Construction, owned by the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, among others.

Earlier, the governor was at the Nigerian Embassy in China to discuss his developmental plans for Edo State with officials of the Nigerian Mission in the Asian country and sought areas of collaboration.