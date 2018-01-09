Despite Threats of Sack, Kaduna Teachers Embark on Indefinite Strike

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Despite threat of sack by the Kaduna State Government, teachers in public secondary and primary schools in the state, oyesterday commenced an indefinite strike against the sacking of their colleagues.

The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had directed its members to embark on strike following the refusal of the state government to rescind its decision on the sacking of 21,780 teachers said to be unqualified after failing a controversial competency test administered on them last year.

The state government, while describing the strike as illegal, warned that any teacher who embarks on the strike would be dismissed.

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor El-Rufai, had issued the warning in a statement last Sunday.

But the teachers ignored the threat as primary and secondary schools which were expected to be reopened yesterday after the Christmas and new year break, remained closed.

Teachers in some of the schools who had earlier reported to work later sent the children home and closed the schools.

THISDAY who visits some of the schools within Kaduna metropolis between 8a.m. and 9:30a.m, noticed that at the Aliyu Makanma Model Primary School, Barnawa, LEA Primary School, New Millennium City and LEA Primary school, Narayi were not opened.

Also, the LGEA Primary Schools in Mahuta , Unguwan Boro, Kakuri and Karji areas were under locked and key with security guards manning the gates.

Pupils who had reported to school were asked to returned home.

However, in some of the schools, teachers reported to work.

At the LEA Primary school Sabon Tasha GRA, Government Secondary School, Kakuri and Rimi College, teachers reported to work.

One of the teachers who spoke to THISDAY said he didn’t receive any circular from the NUT regarding the strike.

He said although they were aware of the strike, there was no official communication from the leadership of the NUT.

“We have no reason not to comply with the directives of the NUT, we heard of the strike as it was announced on the radio, but we have not received an official circular.

“We are waiting foran a formal communication and we will definitely comply if we received the circular” the teacher said.

An official of the NUT who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that some of the schools did not get the circular, adding that a monitoring team had been constituted to issue the circular and enforce compliance.

“We are that some of our members reported to work because there was no official communication. That has been addressed and everybody is complying.

“The government cannot intimidate us, this is a democracy, not military rule. We will ensure total compliance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared that teachers who absented themselves from work will face severe punishment.

In a statement yesterday evening, Aruwan, said reports of absentee teachers were being collated by education administrators for appropriate action.

The statement reiterated that “all teachers that have absented themselves from work will face the severest penalties applicable in the public service rules….”

He maintained that, although the NUT officials tried to unlawfully prevent teachers from working, many of them defied the intimidation, stressing that the “strike action will not restore bad teachers.”