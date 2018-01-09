Buhari: Between Yesterday and Tomorrow

REUBEN ABATI
I wrote the following piece, presented in italics, shortly after the postponement of the 2015 Presidential elections. It is important that the reader approaches it with an open mind, with an understanding of the context of its construction. The piece, titled “Buhari’s One Chance Campaign” never got published. One of my colleagues to whom I showed it advised against its publication. His point was that we should remain professional and not get involved in partisan politics. A member of our digital media team was so excited he wanted the article published. Anyhow, the older team member won the argument. But in the light of recent developments and the fortunes of the Buhari administration since 2015, the article has proved prophetic.

In 2015, the Buhari campaign train was so hypnotic most Nigerian voters jumped onto it. Less than three years later, the same persons are struggling to jump off the train. Out of the 15 million persons who voted for Buhari in 2015, millions of them have lost their jobs. Today, the strongest and most vocal supporters of the Buhari proposition are all so embarrassed they have chosen to keep quiet. One of them is now a self-appointed referee of Nigerian democracy going about with a RED CARD.

A former Minister of Petroleum who promised that under Buhari, petrol would be N40 per litre has been wisely quiet. A senior citizen who asked Nigerians to stone the Buhari team if they did not deliver in two years has not been heard from for a while. On twitter, and the rest of social media, many Nigerians are wielding stones and throwing them at will.

The tomorrow that we looked forward to yesterday is now so laughable if not saddening. The country is in a worse shape than it was in 2015. The same economy that used to be one of the most stable in Africa is now in tatters; insecurity has worsened, yesterday’s hope has turned into despair. Yesterday’s supporters have become today’s critics of the government. There are many lessons involved: how the Nigerian intelligentsia gathered dust in their faces, and how the people betrayed themselves. In 2015, here is what I wrote and kept:

BUHARI’S “ONE CHANCE” CAMPAIGN:

“Ordinarily, a busy bus station in Lagos is the headquarters of nightmare. Getting from one stop to the other could be an uphill task especially during rush hours. In those days when I journeyed from one end of the city to the other in Molue buses, I had to, like nearly everyone else in the same situation, learn how to jump into a moving vehicle, how to descend while it was in motion and how not to end up under the wheels as many routinely did in our Alakuko-Alagbado side of the city.

But the “One Chance” always seemed, at first encounter, like a God-sent. If you lived in Lagos in the 80s and 90s, you’d probably remember those buses referred to as “One chance” and the dubious notoriety that they eventually came to acquire. Once you heard the bus conductor screaming “One Chance…one chance…enter, enter.. ko si change ma wole o”, you knew immediately that with only one seat left to make up the full passenger load, your long wait at the bus stop had come to an end.

It was natural to jump into the bus. It promised a change of circumstances and offered hope. It was also reassuring because you could actually see a number of people already seated inside the bus. And of course, it was ready to move. But with time, and this is the rub of it: the “One Chance” acquired real notoriety. The phrase itself has since become a footnote in motor park lexicography, following the realization that a “one chance” trip could be a journey to despair. Not every “One Chance” bus was necessarily bad in those days, but the phrase became a metaphor for impending evil, and the label stuck.

It became synonymous with a vehicle of deceit deployed by criminals who posed as transporters and passengers, and lured anxious commuters into their trap. The passengers in the bus were practised con-artists who would eventually reveal their true nature. The driver could be an agent of the real gangsters waiting to pounce on the unsuspecting victim. Lives were lost, many ended up in ritual dens, never to be seen again, women were raped, the luckier victims were dispossessed of valuables and pushed out of the vehicle.

As such frightening tales made the rounds, people became wary of “One Chance buses”; they became more careful in responding to the calls of urgent movement and deceptive completeness. They learnt to look before boarding. They learnt that useful lesson about the contrast between appearance and reality. What you see is not always what is. When the illusion clears, the residue is sheer regret. And so, to every “one chance” call, caution became advisable.

The leading opposition party in the 2015 Presidential elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) reminds me of this “One Chance” phenomenon. General Buhari is driving a “One Chance” bus, and trying to lure unsuspecting Nigerians to certain despair. His passengers are a motley of disaggregated, conflicted persons, looking for innocent preys. Their conductor is a waltzing, energy-drink-guzzling hustler who is driven by malicious desperation. With drums and dance, and a song, they have managed to generate hype, hoopla and hysteria at every bus stop. The unwary may have boarded the bus, not even knowing where it is headed. Those who seem to believe that a democracy also guarantees the right to be misled, have jumped into that tragic “one chance bus”.

They have been told their driver is unqualified, lacks a mastery of the road; he doesn’t even have a licence. Happily enough, they are all beginning to get the message. I have heard some of the once- hypnotized respond that they actually wouldn’t mind if the fellow brandishes a NEPA receipt and calls it a driver’s license. This is a strange kind of hypnotism; and that is how it works: it is the first cousin of delusion. No wonder, every attempt to get the driver to take a driving test has also failed.

The conductor is also hyper-active, gripped by strangely high spirits, having customarily taken a quantum of same. He urges the driver to keep his feet on the accelerator, and yet, the last time this man drove a vehicle was in the other century. But the hashish is so strong, its effluence so consuming that the passengers have failed to see that their driver is already falling asleep on the steering.

He is the oldest driver in the motor park, but he wears stylish clothes to make him look young by all means. His bones are weak; his grip on the steering is failing. He often forgets the name of his assistant. He can hardly remember the name of his conductor. And don’t bother to ask him about road signs. If only those rushing into his “One Chance” bus would take a look at the passengers and the conductor: the tell-tale signs are not hidden.

A certain kind of people is easily deceived by appearances. It happens often on our expressways, where all you need to do to mislead other motorists is to suddenly make a U-turn in the middle of the road, and face the opposite lane. Wave your hands to suggest anything and mumble some mumbo-jumbo such as “Change, Change”; almost instinctively, every other motorist will slow down and begin to stare at you for signs, and they will obey your cue.

They will even scramble to do so, until a logjam is created. The madness could continue for close to an hour, until a reasonable man would venture out in the proper direction of the original route. Gradually, others will return to the same route until it is realized that they had initially been misled, scammed, misinformed, deceived.

This is exactly the tragic nature of the Buhari campaign in this election. Apart from the hotly-contested 1959 and 1964 General elections, which unfortunately sowed some of the seeds of an eventual blow-out, no other general election in recent memory has been this fiercely contested. Before February 14, emotions had reached a boiling point in Nigeria. This is probably why the postponement of the elections has been a blessing in disguise. If the pre-February 14 tension had run its course, with the country tottering dangerously on the brink, the outcome could have been disastrous for the polity or whosoever emerged as winner. Elections in themselves do not guarantee peace or stability; they could in fact, become the catalyst for dissolution. This is why caution is advisable.

But the Buhari campaign group and its supporters are incautious, driven as they are solely by narrow interests, unbridled passion and phantom triumphalism. For an election that has not yet taken place, they are already claiming victory, and threatening chaos if Buhari does not win. Their attempt to force their candidate and ambition on Nigerians as an inevitable outcome only points to sinister motives. This is their undemocratic strategy with which they are luring the unwary into a tragic “One Chance” bus. Such shamanistic tactics, and the hideous propaganda propelling it, do not bode well for our country.

Buhari was unelectable in 2003, 2007, 2011, and he is even far more unelectable now. In his previous failed attempts, he was at least his own candidate, but this time, he is at best some other people’s Special Purpose Vehicle; that is why he comes across more in this campaign like a mannequin under the control of seen and unseen masters with hidden agenda.

Nobody should seek the Presidency of Nigeria as an SPV. I argue that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, apparently the owner of the APC, wants a Buhari Presidency because he imagines it will transform him, not Professor Yemi Osinbajo, not anyone else, into the most influential political figure in Yorubaland. The “treacherous” Rotimi Amaechi is busy dancing up and down because for him, a Buhari Presidency will enable him settle scores, with his imaginary enemies. Festus Odimegwu, who was booted out as Chairman of the National Population Commission for making racist comments about Nigerians of Northern extraction wrote a Buhari endorsement article recently, it was actually a masked revenge piece. They will all be disappointed. And if General Buhari wants to be President, he needs to come across as his own man.

President Jonathan is his own man. All the self-proclaimed, would-have-been Godfathers to his presidency have on their own committed political suicide. He is tested, healthy, strong, focused and committed. He has campaigned on the basis of his record of achievements and the phenomenally positive transformation that Nigeria has witnessed under his watch in the past four years: the revived railways sector, the strengthened education sector, greater emphasis on youth, women empowerment and inclusive governance, a robust, economy, massive job creation, expansion of the space for human freedoms, and a purposeful, engaging campaign for a second term.

In comparison, all I see on the Buhari side, is a lot of mean tactics, hate-driven propaganda, shallow costuming, third-party outsourcing of leadership, and manifold deception. Their attraction is that of a “One Chance” bus, not concrete vision, not change or progress, not leadership. The electorate is beginning to see through their charade. Their “One Chance” bus is now being seen for what it is: and it is precisely why the electorate will vote massively for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on March 28.”

That is the article that never was. But here it is, three years later, unedited, fully reflective of the mood in which it was written. I leave you to draw your own conclusions. But this much can be said: no matter how challenging the last three years may have been, we can only hope that we have all learnt our lessons about the complexity of Nigerian politics and the length of the politics of acrimony. Looking forward to tomorrow, President Buhari can still change the narrative and prove all Damascus-moment critics wrong. I am optimistic that he can. He should.

  • “Korede

    Good one. But if you were fully aware of all the revelations of impunity and corruption or may I say stealing going round in that government then, you would have also amended the script before publishing it. Dr. Reuben, you are doing well. Ignore the sentiments of some commentators here who I know that they benefit from one government or the other and only come here to condemn when some of you write against those governments.

    I align with you on this write-up.

  • Cytosine.

    Prophet Reuben, you saw it clearly. Still go to the ” inner” , to see more, because direction and guidance are needed now, more than in 2015.

  • CharteredNGdreamer

    Shari should have shared his anonymously via the Jonathan media campaign team. The writings were really prophetic. We have truly entered a one chance bus and we really don’t know where we will get down from after being robbed of opportunities.

  • KWOY

    “President Jonathan is his own man. All the self-proclaimed, would-have-been Godfathers to his presidency have on their own committed political suicide. He is tested, healthy, strong, focused and committed. He has campaigned on the basis of his record of achievements and the phenomenally positive transformation that Nigeria has witnessed under his watch in the past four years: the revived railways sector, the strengthened education sector, greater emphasis on youth, women empowerment and inclusive governance, a robust, economy, massive job creation, expansion of the space for human freedoms, and a purposeful, engaging campaign for a second term.”

    1. Nigeria will NEVER overcome the immorality of 2015! She will sink under the weight of karma! After Aburi, Jonathan’s presidency has been the second time in which Nigeria will have opportunity for renewal but vitiate it from conspiracy/alliance based on unholy interests, envy & opportunism!

    2. This should be an indication to all that, in this world of change, those who have suffered for 50 years because of ENVY! shall certainly arise! …And you will see it!

    3. Meanwhile, those who waged the campaign to deny Jonathan Mo Ibrahim’s prize for governance should begin their atonement from the campaign for its award!

    • John Paul

      “Jonathan’s presidency has been the second time in which Nigeria will have opportunity for renewal but vitiate it from conspiracy/alliance based on unholy interests, envy & opportunism”
      ————————————————————-
      For real ?

      With this type of argument, it is all but certain that PMB will win a landslide in 2019.

      So after it has been all but admitted that over $25 billion was looted from the fuel subsidy scheme, during the last administration, you still believe that Nigerians voted GEJ out of office out of envy

      GEJ is a likeable man. What killed GEJ’s administration are the sycophants who failed to tell GEJ the truth, even when it was clear for all to see, that the king was naked

  • Don Franco

    Dear Reuben:

    Just knock me down with a feather! Your last two sentences in this article invalidated the verities of truth that you elucidated in the main body of the article; and I’m disappointed to know that your level of cowardice is worse than those of Simon and Segun.

    So you really believe that with the present intensity of hunger and starvation; herdsmen killings, power failure; Boko Haram resurgence; human rights abuses; Islamic religious intolerance, genocide, monumental corruption at the NNPC, that the Daura Dullard will change?

    For these last two sentences, wherein you have endorsed Buhari for a second term; Reuben; I don’t doubt that Prophet Jeremiah had your likes in mind when he wrote that the heart is deceitful above all things and “desperately wicked”.

    Continue to show your gratitude for the bail that this APC government granted you over that =N=50 million fraud charge, by endorsing a certificateless corrupt sick man; but know, believe and understand that defeat is hanging over Buhari’s head, like a damoclean sword whose string break in 2019. Pussilanimous, one-chance journalism.

    • Fidelis A.

      The last two sentences was a misnomer. What is he optimistic about, Dr Reuben Abati, please change your ways. You destroyed an otherwise beautiful article with your two last sentences. Shame.

      • Cytosine.

        Do not blame him too much. It is survival instinct. He has made his points, with his prophesies coming to pass,the two last sentences not withstanding.

  • FrNinja

    In 2015 before the elections I listened to a young man who was arguing in favor of voting for Buhari for the sole reason that “corruption was too much!”. I asked this young man how old he was. He said 22. I asked him whether he had researched Buhari beyond just his anti-corruption message. Of course, like many Nigerians he had not but to him it did not matter.

    I then asked him if he liked football. He said yes. I said if he was playing football for a team and there was a player called Ade, how would he like it if Ade stormed the team and took the captainship by force? He said he would not like it. I said would you vote for Ade to be your captain knowing that had seized the captainship on another team by force? He said no.

    I asked him further, would you like Ade to be your captain if he only passed the ball to only yoruba guys playing on the field ? He said no. I said would you vote for Ade to be your captain if he is secretly working the coach to only select his yoruba friends ? He said no.

    I then told him that is the Buhari you are supporting. A coupist and a tribalist.

  • James Gunn

    Dear young Nigerians, especially the ones from the voting age of 18-40, bring your seat close, let me tell you something, pay no heed to political commentators that tell you that though they know that Buhari has failed and they won’t vote for him, he would win with a landslide.

    They take the whole thing to another level by reminding you that Buhari has 16 states in the north in his pocket and so would win with the support of voters from the south west.

    That is a big fallacy and lie from the pit of hell. Some of these political commentators are Buhari apologists, forget the fact they are telling you they won’t vote for him because his tenure in office has been nothing but disaster, they will vote for him.

    What they are doing is simple, they are working on your mind, they want you to accept the fact that we are helpless unless there is swing votes from the south west voters.

    We are not helpless, Buhari can be voted out.

    There is nothing mythical about a man that contested for election for 3 times and lost.

    He only won in 2015 because of the support he got and the alliance between the North and the south west.

    Now, we have 19 states in the North, before 2015, Buhari has never won the whole 19 states in the north.

    The states that he has been consistent in winning with a big margin are these states:

    Kano, Kaduna, Kastina, Jigawa, Sokoto,Jigawa Kebbi, Zamfara Yobe and Borno state.

    These core states in the North are his base and these ones will vote for him again regardless of his performance in Office.

    States like Kogi, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Kwara, Gombe and Taraba are not core north.

    Former President Good luck Jonathan won in these states in 2011 and Buhari contested against him.

    Late Yar Adua won in these states in 2007 and Buhari contested against him.

    With what Fulani herdsmen are doing and the support they get from Buhari who is their chief patron, there is no way states like Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Nasarrawa and Plateau will vote for him again in 2019.

    Gombe is a PDP State so it is bound to go both ways.

    Kwara will definitely go with Saraki depending on the party he will support in 2019. .

    Kogi is too close to call.

    We need to understand these things and stop paying attention to Buhari apologists masquerading as patriots.

    Please go and register if you don’t have PVC.

    Arm yourself with your PVC because that is the only weapon we can use to make our voice heard loud and clear.

    With your PVC, you can punish Buhari with your votes and send him back to Duara.

    He deserves this retirement because he is not fit to be ordinary local government chairman.

    Operation vote Buhari out is one that will happen by God’s grace.

    Hunger and hardship which Buhari brought to the country does not know tribe or race.

    We all were affected.

    When queuing for fuel, the attendant does not ask you whether you are Buhari supporter or not, you wait for hours before you get common fuel.

    This is the reason we need to unite to send him back to Duara.

    • FrNinja

      Better still, Nigerian youth should select an opposition party NOT PDP to get behind. Stop voting for these thieves in the name of 2,000 naira.

  • Toby

    Buhari can only change a bad narrative to worse. He is God’s punishment to Nigeria. Can we question God?

  • John Paul

    In 2008, the world economic crisis hit with full force. Many economies around the world – from Europe to the United States – went into a recession that lasted, in varying degrees, even beyond 2011.

    During the world economic crisis, and the recession that followed, 10 million homeowners in the United States lost their homes to foreclosure, because they could not afford to pay their mortgages. Millions of U.S. residents filed for bankruptcy. Serious businesses – from Washington Mutual, to Lehman Brothers, to General Motors, all became bankrupt

    This 2008 recession caused reverse migration among Nigerians in diaspora. Many Nigerians left their stations in Europe, and even the United States, and moved back to Nigeria, because the value of their real estate, stock prices, and other investments, had crashed

    Nigeria was only sustaining itself from the savings that OBJ and NOI intelligently kept in place for a rainy day:
    ———————————————————————————–
    “We tried it in Nigeria, we put in an oil price based fiscal rule in 2004 and it worked very well. We saved $22 billion because the political will to do it was there. And when the 2008 /2009 crisis came, we were able to draw on those savings precisely to issue about a five per cent of GDP fiscal stimulus to the economy, and we never had to come to the Bank or the Fund”

    “In my second time as a finance minister, from 2011 to 2015, we had the instrument, we had the means, we had done it before, but zero political will” – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy
    ————————————————————————————-
    By 2011, oil prices had picked up again, and so had PDP’s gravy train.

    From the Malabu oil deal, to the $6.8 billion fuel subsidy scandal of 2011, to the $10 billion per annum oil theft, the guys in charge of the treasury became so intoxicated – like the tombo fly – by the rent they were collecting from the oil majors.

    Unfortunately, they squandered everything that they earned, and went borrowing by the time they were done

    That 2008 World Economic crisis did not hit Nigeria until 2015, when oil prices had crashed again, and unlike before, Nigeria did not have enough savings to cushion it from the shock of the 2015 crash in oil prices

    So 2015, was Nigeria’s 2008 world Economic Crisis.

    Unfortunately, the same group of people who actively participated in the gravy train of 2008 to 2015, that caused our malaise, are trying to use APC as a scapegoat, and pin their crimes against humanity on them, because APC caught a falling knife. They are looking for gullible Nigerians to deceive

    If PDP is smart, they should get down on their knees, and beg Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to run as PDP’s flag bearer, for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

    But that will never happen because a party that failed woefully when they were in power, especially during their dying days, infested Nigeria with a disease called “zoning”, and failed even more woefully as an opposition party, may need more time, perhaps 16 more years, to get it right

    • jasper123

      …the political will of governors forum led by Rotimi Amaechi, Fashola and Saraki who took the FG to court and got favorable rulling at the Supreme Court.. that money accrued to the federation account should be shared amongst the federating units and not saved! The Sovereign Wealth Fund initiative suffered that fate… now fast forward, oil price has since improved to 3 year high with the effect on our foreign reserves being at four year high, pray, any effect on Nigerians? The political class is only concerned about one thing- what is the sharing formula? This current class is no exception!

    • FrNinja

      Okonjo-Iweala should not be the house of corruption’s flag bearer. She got out of Nigeria on time. PDP has nobody of worth character-wise or intellectually to drive it anywhere. There are better parties out there. KOWA for example.

    • Daniel Obior

      You suffer from a “PDP” phobia. Unfortunately, it will not kill you. It will instead continue to take its toll on your intellect, as we have regularly seen from the garbage and lies you spew in this forum. PDP did not do well enough, no doubt about that. What has APC done this last three years but make virtually everything worse? Were they not members of the current APC that fought against saving for the rainy days and removal of fuel subsidy? Even with a budget double what PDP worked with, there is nothing on the ground to show except of course increasing debt that will cripple future generations. While the economy is on tail spin, Buhari with his medieval mindset was talking about WAI, while gullible ones like you were cheering. In absolute terms, PDP governments were lousy. But they remained the best governments since after the first republic, in Nigerian terms.

      • Fidelis A.

        Replying John Paul is increasingly becoming one of the most difficult things to do on this forum. I really don’t know what is wrong with him. Just seems that he has been deliberately sent to this backpages to troll with his PDP talking points.

      • “Korede

        The guy raised facts and I am surprised at your PDP phobia statement. Are you a member of PDP? Are those things states lies?

        • Cytosine.

          He raised facts, but that was why they were voted out, i assume. But why take up the front seat, when you do not have a vision of where you are going?Why must you use three years to only apportion blames, instead of finding ways to solve the problems that you met. If you are overwhelmed, why not assemble a great team that will help you? If the problems are so huge for you,why not make a retreat, and retire?

    • benedict chindi

      I won’t bother reading your treatise. I know it’s a motley of half truths and outright falsehoods. You have to earn your keep after all.

    • KWOY

      The desperate gasp of someone who has played his last & yet finds himself sinking!

    • “Korede

      I align with your comments. They are facts.

  • William Norris

    The citizens of the Zoo are the stupidest Apes in Africa.

    They deserve what they’ve brought on themselves. My fervent wish is that Buhari will win the 2019 elections and that APC control the Presidency for at least 25 years.

  • Lorenzo Maria

    Trust me, PMB cannot change the narrative. He lacks the capacity to change it even if he desires to.