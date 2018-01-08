Three Abducted Reverend Sisters, Two Others Gain Freedom

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Three reverend sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus (EHJ) Convent and three other females who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State have been released.

One of the victims, Veronica Ajayi, was released at about 6p.m. last Saturday, while the other five were released before 12a.m. yesterday.

The Superior-General of the Catholic Convent, Rev. Sister Agatha Osarekhoe, who confirmed the development yesterday, said the sisters returned unhurt.

According to her, “We are happy; to God be the glory! One (Ajayi) was released yesterday (Saturday) and the others were also released today (Sunday). They are fine and are receiving some medical checkup in a hospital.”

Gunmen on November 13 last year stormed the residence of the sisters in Iguoriakhi, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, and made away with the sisters in a waiting speedboat after which they demanded a N20 million ransom.

But the Catholic Convent Superior-General disclosed that no ransom was paid, even as she said the police did their best to ensure that the sisters regained their freedom.

No ransom was paid and we know that they (police) did their best because they are aware,” she stressed.

She further said the three females would be reunited with their families later.

Osarekhoe said: “Certainly, they are supposed to be reunited with their families after some period of time. But with this experience, we will just get them settled down and then know what to.

“Their families have been anxious. So, we will get the sisters to speak with them (families).”

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, disclosed that the sisters were rescued during an operation by policemen from the command.

Kokumo said while the abductors fled on sighting the security operatives, the victims were taken to a secure health facility for medical attention.

The commissioner added: “Police operatives closed in on the daredevil kidnappers and they had no other option than to release the reverend sisters.”