Sokoto to Distribute 400 Tricycles to Youths

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has said that it will distribute 400 tricycles to youths across the 23 local government areas of the state.

According to a statement by the spokesman of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Malam Imam Imam, on Monday, the gesture is expected to ease transportation problems in rural areas and also transform the lives of the less privileged by reducing their dependency on handouts.

The statement said this was in addition to thousands of units of sewing and grinding machines which would be distributed to women this year.

It posited that the underlying theme behind government’s poverty eradication strategy was to create job opportunities and sustainable means of livelihood for the vast majority of the populace, especially rural women.

According to the statement, this principle has guided government’s policy since it came on board over two years ago, adding that the governor pointed out that focus has been on tackling poverty in urban and rural areas with special emphasis on women.

Details later…