Ondo: There’ll Be No Ban on Grazing

Fulani herdsmen

By James Sowole in Akure

Rather than prohibiting cattle rearing, the Ondo State Government Monday said the government will soon come up with a measure to control grazing.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Mr Akin Olotu, stated this in Akure at a stakeholders meeting involving the farmers, herdsmen and security operatives.

Olotu, who said the meeting was called to ensure peaceful co-existence between farmers and herdsmen in the state, said the government has no plan to either ban grazing or restricted anyone from farming.

“We are not going to prohibit cattle rearing in Ondo State, we are going to regulate it. It is not a crime to rear or own cattle in any part of the state, but it has to be done legitimately. It has to be done in such a way that someone’s business is not used to destroy another person business.

“So what we will have in Ondo State is cattle rearing regulation in which case there will be dos and don’ts.”

  • KWOY

    It’s no surprise you won’t ban grazing because all these whiles the TERRORISTS have been attacking everywhere except Yoruba land.

    • Ofuzo

      That’s not true. The KILLER herdsmen have attacked everywhere in nigeria since their grand patron, EVIL TYRANT buhari became president.

      • KWOY

        Tell me when, or where the bloodbath in Southern Kaduna, Uzouwani, Agatu, Benue & co have been carried out in Yorubaland?

        • Ofuzo

          Like I said, there have been KILLER herdsmen attacks all over including Rivers State, Delta State Ekiti state etc etc. Now, the level and veracity might be a little bit ferocious in those places you mentioned because of capacity. The KILLER herdsmen and their hired mercenaries just don’t have the manpower and capacity to mount any large scale operations in the South, but there’s a lot of very well recorded skirmishes that have even killed VIP’s like one Obi Ofulue in Delta State.

  • Ofuzo

    What is this nonsense here? Nobody is talking about banning the rearing of cattle or a blanket ban on grazing. Regulations are what Ekiti, Taraba and Benue did not banning. So I don’t know what you are talking about here mister

    • Toby

      Don’t mind the illiterate politicians, playing with words.