Ondo: There’ll Be No Ban on Grazing

James Sowole in Akure

Rather than prohibiting cattle rearing, the Ondo State Government Monday said the government will soon come up with a measure to control grazing.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Mr Akin Olotu, stated this in Akure at a stakeholders meeting involving the farmers, herdsmen and security operatives.

Olotu, who said the meeting was called to ensure peaceful co-existence between farmers and herdsmen in the state, said the government has no plan to either ban grazing or restricted anyone from farming.

“We are not going to prohibit cattle rearing in Ondo State, we are going to regulate it. It is not a crime to rear or own cattle in any part of the state, but it has to be done legitimately. It has to be done in such a way that someone’s business is not used to destroy another person business.

“So what we will have in Ondo State is cattle rearing regulation in which case there will be dos and don’ts.”

Details later…