Obiano Warns Herdsmen against Carrying Weapons in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has warned cattle herders in the state on the need to desist from carrying weapons.

Obiano said he will not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law on any cattle herder found carrying weapons.

The governor, who addressed indigenes of the state during a reception organised in his country home shortly after taking the chieftaincy title of Ebubedike Aguleri, said on no account should a herdsman be found wielding an AK-47 rifle or any such weapon.

Obiano said that he was not unaware of the havoc being caused by herdsmen in other states, but added that he was working to ensure that such would not be witnessed in Anambra State.

He stated that his government has put in place measures that would guarantee peaceful and harmonious coexistence between herdsmen and host communities.

Details later…