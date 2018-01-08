Ekiti Monarch’s Ill Health Stalls Trial

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The trial of the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court could not hold on Monday due to his ill health.

The Olukere was expected to appear in court to answer to charges bordering on

conspiracy, attempted murder and murder levelled against him by the police.

However, those arrested with him — Adewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode,

Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo — were present in court.

During Monday’s proceeding, a prison officer, Mr. O. Osamuyiwa, availed the court of the information that the Olukere was “seriously sick” and on admission at the Prison Clinic, adding that Obasoyin would be referred to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for further medical attention.

The Olukere was arrested on December 27 and charged for murder in connection with the violence that marred the commissioning of his hotel at Ikere-Ekiti on December 23.

