Omisore Fetes Retirees

Vincent Obia

Former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyola Omisore, organised a get-together last week in Osogbo for retirees in the state, in a goodwill gesture that involved the distribution of gifts to the senior citizens. At the event held at the Peoples Democratic Party secretariat, Omisore condemned as callous a situation where people who had spent over 35 years in government service were neglected by government after their retirement. He said, “It is our responsibility to bring joy to the less privileged and make them realise that their cry could still be heard in the state by people like us.”

Omisore talked about his involvement in philanthropic organisations in the last 15 years, including the “I Will Give” programme, which was initiated to help neighbours in any way possible, and his yearly giving programme at the at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital Complex. He said, “’I Will Give’ is an innovative to expand domestic financing from organised philanthropy, community giving and corporate social responsibility”.

If I could join such organisations to help people in other communities across West Africa, why should I not bring such help to my own people?”