Delta Council Poll Causes Heavy Gridlock on Niger Bridge

Omon Julius-Onabu in Asaba and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

It was a harrowing experience for travellers heading from South-east and South-south to other parts of the country on Saturday as they were stuck on the Onitsha end of the River Niger Bridge for several hours due to the closure of the bridge for the Delta State local government election.

Most of the stranded travellers were holidaymakers who were returning to their bases in other parts of the country.

THISDAY reporter who monitored the traffic gridlock noted that movement on the bridge was restricted at exactly midnight Friday. And by midday on Saturday, the gridlock had stretched several kilometers.

Anambra State government, which had envisaged the distruptions that the closure of the bridge would cause travellers, had on Friday issued a travel advice to its indigenes returning to their bases to use alternative routes.

The state government in a release by Mr. Tony Nnachetta, Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, had warned that, “As a result of local government elections which is scheduled to hold this Saturday, 6th January 2018 in Delta state, the Delta state government has announced that curfew will be in place in the state effective midnight on Friday.

“The curfew will affect movements into and out of Delta State including its borders and connecting roads with Anambra State.

“Ndi Anambra are therefore advised to take note of this development and make adequate travel arrangements to avoid being stranded, as they make plans to return to their various places of residence after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

A similar statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps had also notified motorists that, ”Elections will be conducted in 25 local government areas of Delta state on 06/01/18. There will be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6:00hrs to 15:00hrs.”

The FRSC statement also said, “The roads will be closed at the boundaries between Edo and Delta States as well as between Delta and Anambra States respectively from 6:00hrs till 15:00hrs. Motorists from Edo axis are advised to go through Warri- East-West roads – Portharcourt- Anambra.

“Similarly, motorists from Anambra are advised to go through Enugu- Ajaokuta – Okene – Akure – Ibadan.”

Human and vehicular traffic traffic started building up as early as 7am, at the Onitsha end of the bridge.as security personnel who manned the bridge refused them access as they insisted that movement had been restricted.

Some of the travellers in commercial vehicles had to alight from their vehicles to return to their point of departure.

A traveller, Maazi Obi, who spoke to THISDAY, said, “I was going to visit a friend in Agbor, Delta State, who invited me just to know his country home, but with this, I am going back to Awka.”

A pregnant woman travelling to Lagos, who was stuck in the gridlock, suddenly went into labour but was quickly attended to by other women who rushed her into a car that was converted into an emergency labour room.

As at 3pm, the traffic gridlock was still heavy. Some motorists who wanted to make a U-turn were unable to do so as they had been blocked by other vehicles.

Meanwhile, reports across the 25 local government areas of Delta State showed that yesterday’s election was generally peaceful though there were reports of delay in deployment of voting materials in some centres due mainly to environmental challenges and inadequate security arrangements to convey voting materials to the designated centres.

Voting was orderly and peaceful at Akumazi and Umunede commumities as well as Issele-Azagba and Okpanam in Aniocha North and Oshimili North.

In Ughelli, voters and party agents were said to have been angered by late arrival of some voting materials, particularly result sheets, leading to protests and the burning of the DSIEC office following the delay in the distribution of election materials.

At Ozoigwe primary school, Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, and Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimili North, prospective voters were initially allegedly locked out as at 9:30 am owing to late arrival of voting materials.

The youths who had earlier had a faceoff with the police, invaded the office to protest the non-inclusion of result sheets in the voting materials.

The police shot into the air to disperse the crowd. As early as 8:30am, there were sporadic gunshots as security personnel tried to quell the violence and prevent an escalation of the protests.

THISDAY learnt that party loyalists who had kept vigil at the office protested the non-availability of result sheets for the council election.

Trouble reportedly started when they insisted on verifying the authenticity of available voting materials before they were sent to the respective units.

Upon verification of the materials, some of the youths invaded the DSIEC office and disrupted the process. The situation was however saved by the timely intervention of men of the Ughelli ‘A’ division who shot into the air to disperse the crowd.

An eyewitness account from Agbarha-Otor community said: “Upon inspection of the materials, we noticed that there were only ballot papers and thumb printing materials excluding result sheets, this was what led to the fracas.”

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa however commended the impressive turnout of voters for the council election.

Okowa also said he was impressed with the process which allowed people to vote immediately after they are accredited at the polling centres, thus eliminating congestion.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at about 10:05am at Unit 3 of Ward 3 at Omi Primary School, Owa Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area, Okowa attributed the relative success of the process to adequate preparation by

DSIEC.

While acknowledging reports of attack on the agency’s office in Ughelli, he noted that the situation was promptly contained by the police, adding that he was still awaiting detailed report on the incident from the state police commissioner.

Okowa however blamed the pockets of violence on unpreparedness of the opposition, particularly the APC.

He noted that the APC practically went to sleep while the PDP carried out massive campaign to all nooks and crannies of the state.

He dismissed allegation that DSIEC planned to write results in favour of PDP.

Okowa said, “The process is transparent and the people are voting freely and without molestation. I was accredited and have just voted. Even though there is no opposition candidate here, due process is being followed. So, it is baseless to claim that results would be written for anybody.”

The council election in Delta State is regarded as dress rehearsal of sorts towards the 2019 general election with the PDP and APC in fierce rivalry.