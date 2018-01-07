Defection: PDP Vows to Recall Lawmaker

James Sowole in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has said that it will begin the process of recalling a federal lawmaker from the state, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinfolarin, who is representing the Odigbo/Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP, defected to the APC in December 2017 with some of his supporters.

The plan to recall Akinfolarin was disclosed by the PDP National Vice-Chairman, South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso, while speaking with journalists after the meeting of the leaders of the party in the Ondo South Senatorial District, where Akinfolarin belongs.

Olafeso, who noted that the Ondo South Senatorial District was the stronghold of the PDP in the state, said there was no going back in recalling the defected lawmaker, adding that the party would begin the process soon.

“We are starting a process of recall for Mayowa Akinfolarin who called all PDP leaders evil and that he has actually gone on a journey for political survival,” he said.

Details later…