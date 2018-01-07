Army, DSS Kill Don Waney, Mastermind of Omoku New Year Massacre

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The authorities of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has announced the death of notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and suspected mastermind of the New Year massacre in Omoku, Don Waney, and two other accomplices.

The army Sunday paraded the remains of Igwedibia Ejima Johnson popularly called Don Waney; his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another gang member, Lucky Ode, who were killed by a combined team of the army and Department of State Services (DSS) at an Enugu neighbourhood on Saturday.

Giving account Sunday in Port Harcourt of how the suspects met their waterloo, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the army and the DSS tracked the suspects to their hideout in a neighbourhood of Enugu in Enugu State where they were gunned down in their bid to escape.

Iliyasu said: “Authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt wish to inform the peace loving people of Omoku in ONELGA in particular, Rivers State and indeed the entire good people of Niger Delta in general that the notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and mass murderer Don Waney is dead.

“Recall that in the early hours of Monday 20th November 2017, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army acting on credible information from some patriotic members of the public raided the evil Don Waney enclave in Omoku, ONELGA Rivers State where shocking discoveries of assorted weapons, dynamites, bags of suspected cannabis, full military camouflage uniforms, military boots, military communication radios, 10 human skulls and human bones were discovered. Additionally, in continuation of the operation on Tuesday, 21st November 2017, the troops also exhumed decomposing bodies of some of his victims in his shrine in the glaring eyes of the media who were invited to witness first hand.”

