2018 Prophecy: Ajose Warn Buhari, Tinubu to Adhere to Medications

Abimbola Akosile

A former chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ikeja chapter and General Overseer of Prophetic Prayer Ministries International Bishop Theophilus Ajose has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to adhere strictly to his medication as prescribed by his doctors otherwise his health would deteriorate in 2018, which may lead to further complications.

According to his new year prophecies which he tagged, “2018 – Year of enforcement of Divine prophecies and a new world order’’, Bishop Ajose maintained that some of Buhari’s trusted aides shall betray him in 2018.

He urged President Buhari to pray against food poisoning and betrayal from within his “loyalists; adding that there shall be series of resignation from his cabinet and government officers of his government in the second and third half of 2018.”

For former governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ajose said the story of party and loyalists betrayals shall continue to trail him. He, however, urged the APC National Leader to pray to the Lord for divine wisdom so that he would not continue to be used as a political scaffold.

Speaking on Tinubu further, the bishop said, “He should protect his family from politics and political arrows if he must enjoy the peace he desperately needs at this latter part of his life and destiny. He also needs to watch his health seriously in 2018.”

Ajose said in spite of present economic crisis, 2018 shall usher in a period of prosperity and wealth more than the world has ever known since the time of King Solomon!

He said “two of Nigeria’s elder statesmen shall “go home” in 2018. The world and the nation shall miss them. A great world leader shall die in the first half of 2018. A governor shall be impeached in the second half of the year.”

Speaking on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the bishop, in a statement said, “2018 look bright and rewarding for the political proverbial cat with nine lives and the PDP Presidential hopeful. There shall be a major threat to his life, and some unholy disclosures concerning him shall bring a temporary setback to his political ambition.

“He will reach out to his former political foes and build bridges of goodwill in an attempt to stabilise his political base. He must watch his health very seriously and the “medication” he receives which may be poison in disguise” Ajose added.

On climate change and environment, he said, “There are going to be climatic and environmental changes of great immense proportion in 2018. The effect of the degradation of the ozone layer is to be felt on the earth more than ever before.”

He also maintained that “the world will witness natural disaster in 2018 more than ever that many cities, states and even two sovereign nations shall be wiped off the map of the world due to earthquakes, storms and hurricanes. For the first time, some African nations shall experience earthquakes and natural disasters beyond the ordinary.”

Ajose said “despite the cordial relationship that the Nigeria government presently enjoys with the USA, there shall be policy and diplomatic disagreement and confrontation with the USA in 2018 starting from the second quarter of the year.”