Military Claims Factional Leader of Boko Haram, Mamman Nur, Fatally Injured

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



The military has claimed that it fatally injured one of the notorious leaders of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Mamman Nur, in a bombardment around the Lake Chad.

Mamman Nur, who controls a faction of the Boko Haram, is second in notoriety to feared leader Abubakar Shekau.

He is believed to hold sway along the Lake Chad axis, which has recently emerged the new deadly haven of the terrorist group and, perhaps, their major base, after the capture of the Sambisa Forest in December, 2016.

In a statement by the military authority, yesterday, Mamman Nur was said to have been injured in an ongoing bombardment of his enclave.

The statement by Col Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations of Operation Lafiya Dole (the military counter-insurgency operation in the North-East), said: “Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.

“Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.”

The statement added: “Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic.”