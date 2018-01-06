Curfew Remains in Borno

Curfew in Borno State to remain unchanged for another week to conclude the ongoing massive onslaught on Boko Haram, the government announced yesterday.

Many that had thought the curfew, imposed on the state since the massive onslaught on Boko Haram insurgency, would be relaxed were surprised when the government announced an extension of the time by two hours on Tuesday with the promise to go back to the old regime on Friday.

But instead of the reversal to the old regime, the state government came out with an announcement that the situation would not change for the next one week.

The state government, in a statement yesterday evening by Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Commissioner for Information, said the decision to keep the ongoing curfew time was reached on the advice of the military and agencies in the state.

The statement read: “The Borno State Government, again on the strong advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, hereby announces the extension of the rescheduled curfew time earlier announced (8:00 pm to 6:00 am every day), by another one week. In other words, the prevailing curfew regime is to now last until Friday, 12th January, 2018.

Bulama explained that: “This is to give the Armed Forces sufficient time to complete the on-going special operation launched against Boko Haram terrorists which, we have been assured, has recorded resounding successes.”

He said: “Government once again deeply regrets the understandably difficult situation this development will inevitably create as well as the great inconvenience the general public will suffer, but rest assured that this decision was taken to safeguard our collective security and well-being.”

He asked “all indigenes and residents of Borno State to see this temporary measure as part of the necessary sacrifice we all have to make in the interest of peace, stability, development and progress of not only our dear State, but Nigeria as a whole.”

He said: “The understanding, support and cooperation of the general public are highly solicited in the observance of this curfew timing, please.”