Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl in Pulka

2
305

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka thursday rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu, is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial number 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

Nwachukwu said the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Solomon Brown

    How was she rescued, what exactly are the odds of finding a chibok girl among every two captives rescued from BHT? From other reports I have read, this comes across as some made up news story by the Army to divert attention to or away from something I can’t place a finger on yet.

  • Latest-Updates

    BUY DANGOTE3XCEMENT

    NOW FOR #14OO A BAG FROM THE FACTORY

    AND #3OO TO TRANSPORT A BAG,

    NOTE CUSTOMER CAN ONLY GET FROM 100BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 600BAGS,

    TRUCK OF 900BAGS AND ABOVE.

    C0NTACT THE MARKETlNG MANAGER MRS GRÀCÉ JÁTTO ON (080-6331-2745) OR MR OARE-ÕJÉKÉRÉ ON (080-3834-8596) FOR MORE INFO https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f64714e5d27deb0b826ad7bd367c9205ab13da08090c1d422f09f6edb925601f.jpg..