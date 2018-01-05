Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl in Pulka

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka thursday rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu, is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial number 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

Nwachukwu said the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.