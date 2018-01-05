Sharia Court Judge Kidnapped in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Sharia Court judge in Allawa town, Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Alhaji Jibrin was abducted at Jerimniya village, a few kilometres to Pandogari by 18 heavily armed people among them some women at about 6.05pm on Thursday. The victim was returning to Pandogari after presiding over his court in Allawa.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately the judge was abducted, he was forced into a vehicle and taken to an unknown destination.

It was also gathered that the abductors have already demanded a ransom of N50 million before the judge could be released.

The kidnap of the judge came barely three days after three people were reportedly killed and seven others kidnapped in the same community.

Details later…