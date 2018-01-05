Osinbajo, Family Leave Nigeria on Vacation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The vice president is currently observing his vacation in what seems to be his very first since May 2015 when the current administration came into power.

His spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet, said Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children.

“Osinbajo, his wife and children have been resting abroad on his annual leave. He is expected back in the country this weekend from the UAE,” Akande said.

Osinbajo had a busy 2017 while President Muhammadu Buhari was in London for medical treatment.

Many Nigerians then hailed him as an “active” acting president.