Ogbeh Condemns Mindless Benue, Rivers Killings

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has expressed sadness at the continued spate of killings across the country.

Ogbeh decried the high deaths recorded during the Yuletide in Benue, Rivers, Kaduna and Kwara States.

In the statement signed on his behalf yesterday by Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa of Information Department Ministry of Agriculture, Ogbeh linked the mindless killings to acrimony triggered by clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

He described the killings in those parts of the country as extremely disturbing and wondered how the country could hope to enjoy happiness and fruits of God’s blessings when people engage so violently in hurting each other.

The minister said: “This is to really express sadness at the continued spate of killings across the country. We entered the New Year with hope, prayers, wishing everyone happy new year. Unfortunately, across the country, from Kaduna, Rivers, Benue, to Kwara States is nothing but a harvest of deaths. I believe some of this has to do with clashes between herdsmen and farmers. Nevertheless the killings are extremely disturbing. We do not know how a country can hope to enjoy happiness and fruits of God’s blessings when people engage so violently in hurting each other.”

In a condolence message to those who lost their beloved ones, Ogbeh expressed optimism and hope that as the country’s economy recovers, the degree of desperation, anger and venom would definitely reduce.

He also appealed to every Nigerian to continue to pray to God to bring freedom and relief to the country.