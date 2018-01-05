Kachikwu: Price of Petrol will Remain Unchanged at N145 Per Litre

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said the pump price of petrol across Nigeria will remain unchanged from N145 per litre, adding that there is an existing presidential directive that it must remain at that rate.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, Kachikwu also disclosed that there would be a massive clampdown on petrol stations across the country that have continued to sell petrol above the government controlled price.

He added that the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), an agency responsible for the review of product pricing templates, would review its pricing template on petrol to ensure that the pump price at N145 per litre is sustained using the necessary means.

“There are social media commentaries implying that when we met with the committee set up by the Senate President to review the causative factors of the fuel scarcity and find solutions, there was a statement credited to me that said that price might be increased to N180. No such statement was made; no such plan is intended,” said Kachikwu.

He added: “I needed to clarify this, because sometimes, some of these rumour mongering all add to the difficulties NNPC had in terms of being able to control price speculation. The president mandate on this issue is very specific: we are not increasing price from N145.”

  • Djohndoe

    I pay an equivalent of N450-500 on a liter of petrol at the gas station, and Nigerians wants the government to continue to subsidize rich people who owns cars and who makes good salaries without ending. something is wrong with a country that cannot change course if need be because of fanatic mob crowed who did not know better
    in UK the price of petrol is over N600 and yet many of this middle class who owns cars don’t even pay any tax, zero, Nada, zilch of taxes. how do you then have money to pay for other important program that the government must undertake in any given financial year.
    my take is if you cant pay for petrol then go park your car as it is not compulsory to buy one and force our country into bankruptcy.