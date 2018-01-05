Gelegele Seaport: Obaseki insists on project, as Ijaw Elders pledge support  

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there was no going back on the Gelegele Seaport project in the state, assuring that the rule of law, peace and order will be maintained in the state as government pursues its programmes and policies.

Obaseki said this when elders and leaders of thought from the five Ijaw clans in the state under the aegis of the Ijaw National Congress, Edo State, paid a courtesy call to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City.

Obaseki maintained that there is nothing greater than peace in any community, as it is under such condition that developmental goals of any society, state or nation are attained.

Noting that he was committed to the Gelegele Seaport project, he said his administration will ensure peace in the state to attract development to the people, especially the most disadvantaged in the state.

“Without the rule of law, peace and order in the state, none of us will have progress; none of us will realize our vision. We all should embrace peace to move the state forward in terms of development,” he said.

He noted that though disagreements are expected as one makes progress in life, the role of leadership or government is to resolve the issues that cause disagreement or differences in an amicable way and avert chaos.

“If we as a people have built structures to foster development, most of the issues that have led to the agitation of the past few months will not have occurred in the first place. The core issue is that of development, access to good quality life,” he stressed.

Obaseki said the focus of his administration is to create an enabling environment for development that will make life meaningful for the Edo people, adding, “my priority is to move development to every part of Edo State, make life meaningful and worth living for the citizens of the state. I am determined to ensure that I increase the pace of development in the most disadvantaged areas in the state.”

Earlier, the leader of the Ijaw group, Rev. Christopher Dime, whose speech was delivered by Mr. Edmund Doyah-Tiemo, complained of their marginalization and oppression over the years. He stressed that the Ijaws are in three local government council in the state and this has hampered their progress as a people.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki and lauded his efforts to open up the area inhabited by the Ijaws, especially through the proposed Gelegele seaport and assured of their full support.