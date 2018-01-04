Nigeria’s Manufacturing Index Sustains Expansion for Nine Months

Obinna Chima

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 59.3 points in December 2017, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the ninth consecutive months.

According to the latest PMI report posted on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website wednesday, 15 of the 16 sub-sectors reported growth in the review month in the following order: petroleum and coal products; textile, apparel, leather and footwear; cement; transportation equipment and paper products.

Others were food, beverage and tobacco products; furniture and related products; plastics and rubber products; non-metallic mineral products; printing and related support activities; appliances and components; chemical and pharmaceutical products; fabricated metal products; primary metal and electrical equipment.

However, the computer and electronic product sector contracted in the review month.

On the other hand, at 63.2 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the tenth consecutive month in December 2017. The index indicated an increase in production in the current month, when compared to its level in the preceding month.

Eleven of the 16 manufacturing sub-sectors recorded increase in production level, three remained unchanged, while the remaining two recorded decline in production level during the review month.

On the other hand, at 60 points, the new orders index grew for the nine-consecutive month, indicating increase in new orders in December 2017.

The report showed that 13 sub-sectors reported growth, two remained unchanged, while one contracted in the review month.

Similarly, the manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 57.4 points in December 2017, indicating faster supplier delivery time for the seventh consecutive month.

Eleven sub-sectors recorded improved suppliers’ delivery time, one remained unchanged while four sub-sectors recorded delayed delivery time.

“The employment level index in December 2017 stood at 53.9 points, indicating growth in employment level for the eighth consecutive month.

“Of the 16 subsectors, 9 subsectors increased their employment level, 3 remained unchanged while 4 subsectors reduced their employment level in the review month.

“The manufacturing sector inventories index grew for the ninth consecutive months in December 2017. At 61.1 points, the index grew at a faster rate when compared to its level in the previous months.

“Eleven of the 16 sub-sectors recorded growth, three remained unchanged while two sub-sectors recorded decline in raw material inventories,” the report added.

Also, the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 62.1 points in December 2017, indicating expansion in the non-manufacturing PMI for the eighth consecutive month.

“At 67.4 points, the business activity index grew for the nine-consecutive month, indicating expansion in business activity in December 2017. “The index grew at a faster rate, when compared to its level in the previous month, indicating improvements in business activities in the current month.

“Sixteen subsectors recorded growth in business activity, one sector remained unchanged, while one declined in the review month,” it added.