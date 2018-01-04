Minister Launches Support Group to Champion Buhari’s Re-election Bid in S’West

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, wednesday announced the imminent launch of the South-west chapter of the Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group on January 20, to champion the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shittu, who made this disclosure while answering questions from State House correspondents, after holding a meeting with Buhari, said he informed the president that he had been appointed the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the support group, Shittu, who said he was aware that Buhari had not made up his mind to seek re-election, added that his loyalists in the group would help him to do so, pointing out that the president had performed creditably and therefore deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office come next year, to continue with his agenda for the progress and stability of Nigeria.

“I have been appointed the Chairman of the BoT for the Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group – the National Chairman of BoT of the support group – and on the 20th of this month, we are commissioning the South-west zonal office of the campaign organisation of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo support group. So, we will be inviting all of you to be part of the commissioning.

“Everyday, since he came into office, all his activities have been geared towards a better country, and Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief to all Nigerians in all respects.

“In the area of fighting the insurgency either in the North-east or in the Niger Delta, in the area of reviving the economy, providing jobs and providing social stability in the society, you will agree with me that but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded Lagos,” he said.

Asked if the planned launch implied that the second term campaign for Buhari’s election had taken-off, Shittu said the question was unwarranted because the president’s performance had already shown the necessity for his re-election.

He said: “If you have a child who goes to primary school, does well; proceeds to secondary school, does well; and you keep asking, is he going to university? By the grace of God, we his ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I don’t know if he has made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land,” Shittu said.