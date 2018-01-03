Unravel Killers of Kaduna Traditional Ruler, Wife, Others, Community Tells Security Agencies

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Numana Community Development Organisation (NCDO) Tuesday condemned in strong term the brutal assassination of the paramount ruler and traditional leader -Etum Nunama, His Royal Highness, Dr. Gambo Makama, his wife and two others on December 31, 2017.

The paramount ruler who was the Chairman, Traditional Council, Sanga Local Government and his wife were murdered, his vehicle, house and other valuebles were also burnt down by yet -to -be identified killers at his ancestral village Tsauni Ayuba, when he left his palace at Gwantu, the Sanga Local Government Headquarters to celebrate the New Year with his brothers.

In a statement signed by NCDO National President, Mr. Sabo Gwamna and Secretary, Mr. Mbachi Jonathan Adams, the community said the two others were also killed outside the same village, their bodies were recovered the following day.

“Apart from the killing of the paramount ruler, his wife and two others, the killers also shot his son. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“NCDO, the socio-cultural umbrella body of the Numana ethnic group in Nigeria, therefore sees this gruesome murder of our paramount ruler as one too many, considering that in recent times, the Sanga Local Government Area, and in fact, the entire Southern Kaduna has been serially attacked and many people killed by these merchants of death.

“It is worth noting that a week before the barbaric murder of our paramount ruler, two of our sons were waylaid and attacked on their way to their village- Janda, still in Sanga Local Government Area, by suspected Fulani herdsmen. They were beaten to stupor, their money, mobile phones and other valuables were also carted away.

“We are worried that, it seems, these agents of darkness have set their deadly eyes on our people and are determined to annihilate us.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, to, as a matter of urgency, spread their tentacles and unravel the killers of our traditional ruler, his wife and two others so that they can face the wrath of the law.

“While we call on sons and daughters of Numana all over the country, especially in Gwantu, the Sanga Local Government headquarters, to remain calm and not take the law into their hands, we also call on the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of 2 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Zango Kataf and the Kaduna State Police Command to take proactive measures to protect our people from these deadly killers.”

They added: “This call has become extremely important so as to avoid the patience of our people from being overstretched.”