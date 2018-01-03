Police Arrest Alleged Badoo Leader, Demolish Shrine 

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday made a major breakthrough in the fight against the menace of Badoo cult with the arrest of the group’s herbalist, Fatai Adebayo alias Alese.

The shrine located at No 38, Ayegbami Quarters in Imosan, which was later demolished by policemen, was said to have different charms and big stones used for the illicit activities of the Badoo group.

The notorious activities of the dreaded cult group prevalent in Ikorodu and Epe axis of the state had sent many of the victims to their early graves with cruel killings through the smashing of mortar and pestle on victims’ heads.

Adebayo, 34, who specialises in administering oath on members of the group before they launch any attack, was arrested at his shrine located in Imosan village, a suburb of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The arrest of the herbalist followed the arrest of some Badoo cult suspects at the weekend including the overall head of the group.

Details later…