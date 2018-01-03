Lagos Shuts Filling Station of Suspected Badoo Kingpin

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

About 24 hours after the chief herbalist of Badoo cult, Mr. Fatai Adebayo, was arrested, the Lagos State Government Wednesday sealed off a filling station, hotel and an event centre belonging to a suspected kingpin of the cult, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal.

The state government explained the rationale behind its decision to shut the filling station, hotel and event centre, noting that the structures violated the 2010 Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, noting that the said order, which sealed off the structures was in pursuant to Section 60 of the said law.

The section reads in part: “The relevant agency may serve enforcement notices on the owner of a private or public, residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, recreational or any other land use wherever any development is commenced without planning permit and building control authorisation or, where the building constitutes danger to the occupier or public or, where the building is affected by a renewal programme…”

In the statement he issued Wednesday, the commissioner noted that the state government “is joining the Nigeria police in asking the said Alaka to come out of hiding and submit himself to the law in his own interest”.

Details later…