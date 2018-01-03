In Readiness for 2019, Buhari Reappoints Amaechi Campaign DG

12
4991
President Muhammadu Buhari

• Tinubu backs president second term, may seek commitments

Olawale Olaleye

With 2019 general election just 13 months away, it has come to light that President Muhammadu Buhari may have finally thrown his hat into the ring to seek re-election next year by reappointing his Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of his 2019 election campaign.

Already, Amaechi, who led Buhari’s campaign in 2015, THISDAY gathered, has been issued a letter of appointment for next year’s election and would make an official announcement on his appointment anytime soon.

Twice last year, Buhari had hinted at a possible presidential run, albeit subtly. First, he did so during a summit on counter-terrorism in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, and the second time last November, when he visited Kano State on a two-day working visit.

THISDAY gathered that although the president has refused to share his 2019 aspirations with many people, he has however intimated Amaechi of his intention to seek re-election.

Amaechi before the 2015 elections had convinced Buhari, who after losing to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 had said he would not contest for the presidency again, to re-contest in order to stabilise the polity and implement the “change” agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, this time around, Buhari was said to have confirmed his intention to run strictly to the “Buharists”, a group of loyalists formed by Amaechi and comprises governors of the APC, ministers, party chieftains and some prominent Nigerians, all of whom share the ideals of the group.

Amaechi, THISDAY gathered, formed the Buharists group at the height of growing criticism against the Buhari presidency and convinced its members to alter the narrative against the president.

With the formation of the group, Amaechi was also said to have consulted with critical stakeholders in government, the party and the country, to first seek their buy-in and enjoin them to join the 2019 election bid, which according to sources, is expected to be much tougher than the 2015 contest.

Sources close to the APC also hinted that although a majority of party members are not averse to the president’s re-election bid, they have however craved that things be done properly and expect Buhari to reach out to them personally to intimate them of his re-election bid.

According to sources, the National Leader of the APC, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu was also believed to have told some of those close to the president that whilst he and his loyalists in the South-west were ready to back Buhari’s re-election bid, the condition for their support would be different this time around.

According to one source, the APC chieftain had told those who approached him on Buhari’s re-election bid that “let it be known that we supported him in 2015 based on trust. This time, around, we have to negotiate proper agreement”.

Although it is almost a fait accompli that the president would run in next year’s election, sources in the APC are nonetheless very concerned that the contest will be much tougher due to the disappointment, mistrust and discontent with the administration by a large section of Nigerians.

Accordingly, the Buharists have been reaching out to seek the understanding and cooperation of all that matter, as they forge ahead with Buhari’s re-election.

In the meantime, Amaechi, the sources revealed, would hold a press briefing in the next few days to announce his appointment as well as unveil the agenda for the Buhari 2019 project.

  • zubidbest

    Yes, the Hausa/Fulani will always pick a betrayal from the south. So, this is no surprise.

  • James Edward

    It is no longer in doubt that black people especially those who campaigned for and voted buhari are idiots. It will clear all doubts about blacks especially buhari supporters and voters being 75% human. Even Europeans of 1,500 years are more civilised than hausa/fulanis and so-called educated yoruba people. Shame

  • Prince innocent Anaele

    Yes that is the right thing to do, Mr President should re contest . By re appointing Amaechi his campaign DG is good but He(Amaechi ) should renegotiate his terms and that of his goepolitical zone with the president and the north in general. Why do I support the president because it’s not easy to effect real change, he needs another term to prove himself . He should be firm in his decisions, he should spread his arms to other goe political zones in terms of appointments and projects. We need all the ports to be fully operational our refineries to be rehabilitated and modula refineries built in all the 6 zones.

  • D.S.

    But he said in 2015 that he was going for just one term…

  • Ralph

    He will double his margin in 2019. The Obiano Phenomenon will be reproduced. People can say things now. But when they enter that booth they will do the right thing

  • Magnus0071mg

    Buhari will not be on the ballot

  • OJAY

    The campaign promise this time around will centre on 1) devolution of power to other tiers of govt, 2) how to cut down cost of governance at the executive & legislative levels which are very high today & 3) providing a clear blue print on our economy to work efficiently & effectively for the benefit of all.
    Nigerians are getting politically aware to be able hold their leaders accountable for their stewardship. Never in the history of Nigeria has a leader been taken on the way PMB has. This is a result of political awareness.

  • soulchild

    If he likes he should appoint his Allah, we no do again. As usual Amaechi go hammer, but count us out of this scam. “Change the change!!!”

    • Musbau Hamzat

      U have only one vote provided you will even vote which i do not even sure. Do Not play with your Creator. Allah is the creator of Earth & Haven. He is your GOD my GOD. The meaning of Allah in Arabic is GOD. Dont be ignorant.

      • Western

        Thank you very much for the little piece of education. I do not know why somebody would be toying with GOD. Oluwa=Chukwu=Allah=Jehovah=Almighty GOD. Every tribe in the world called GOD in different ways and languages.

  • austin

    Ghen ghen !!!

    • kenn

      The movie has started..