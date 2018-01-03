Fire Outbreak on Escravos-Lagos Pipeline Causes National Grid to Trip off

By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Nigeria’s national power grid tripped off around 8.20 Tuesday night on account of a fire outbreak on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) which supplies gas to major power generation plants in the country, the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has disclosed.

The ministry said in a statement it sent out late Tuesday night and which THISDAY obtained in Abuja, that gas supply to Egbin power plant with electricity generation capacity of 1,320 megawatts (MW), 676MW Olorunsogo National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) plant, 338MW Olorunsogo plant, 450MW Omotosho NIPP plant, 338MW Omotosho plant, and 60MW Paras power station were affected and thus they were shut down.

It however disclosed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and power generation companies in the country were working to restore the power system to normal operation.

“Regrettably, after a sustained period of increasing production and distribution of power since September 2017 to date, the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd (NGPTC) has reported a fire incident on its Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018.

“The incident requires a shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin 1,320, Olorunsogo NIPP 676MW, Olorunsogo 338MW, Omotosho NIPP 450MW, Omotosho 338 MW and Paras 60MW power stations,” said the statement.

Details later…