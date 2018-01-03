Another 11 Killed in Suicide Attack on Mosque in Borno

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Eleven persons were Wednesday killed in a suicide attack during an early morning prayer in a mosque in Gamboru, a Nigerian border town with Cameroon.

A member of the youth vigilante group in Maiduguri, Abba Yusuf, told THISDAY on phone that they had been told that a suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped on him at a mosque in Gamboru, a town in Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

He said the suicide bomber who died in the explosion caused the death of 10 other persons.

According to him, the explosion led to the immediate death of nine persons while two others died later.

Military and security agencies in the troubled state, birthplace of Boko Haram insurgency, are yet to respond to enquiries on the incident.