Agents Escape Death as Fire Razes NPA Complex at Lagos Seaports

Eromosele Abiodun

Clearing agents operating at the Tin-Can Island Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) Tuesday escaped death as the office complex was razed by fire.

The office complex which was densely populated was rented out by a subsidiary the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Seaview Properties Limited to clearing agents.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the fire broke out in one of the container offices, thereby affecting about 40 offices in the complex

Earlier yesterday, a similar fire outbreak happened at an NPA building popularly know as ‘national’ around located at the Tin Can Island Port second gate.

The fire outbreak affected several offices including that of a former vice chairman of Association National Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

Tin Can Port Chairman of International Freight Forwarders Association (IFFA), Ojo Akintoye, told THISDAY that he was still at the scene of the fire at PTML container complex.

He said operators with offices inside the complex are suspecting foul play, adding that the fire might have been caused deliberately.

He said the office of a Board of Trustees (BoT) member of ANLCA Sanni Shittu as well as other top clearing agents occupying the left wing of the complex have been razed down completely.

Also, a former Public Relations Officer of ANLCA, Gaming Adeola, also confirmed the development, claiming sabotage.

“That was the new year gift we got but we are unperturbed,” he said on phone

The NPA had given occupants of the PTML container complex an eviction notice in 2016.

But Chairman of the complex, Chukwuemeka Shedrack, had kicked against the order, saying that NPA was trying to render the operators homeless.

The occupants alleged that there was an attempt by NPA to concession the complex to a popular port concessioniare.

The occupants subsequently took NPA to court in 2017.